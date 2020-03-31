Some Las Vegas Strip properties taking reservations mid-April

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several Las Vegas Strip properties are taking reservations beginning mid-April.
This comes despite President Donald Trump’s extension of social distancing guidelines through the end of April. It is, however, in line with Gov. Sisolak’s 30-day non-essential business closure mandate, which began mid-March.
The following is a list of properties and their prospective reopening dates.
- Caesar’s Entertainment resorts: Taking reservations April 17 but say the situation “remains fluid.”
Venetian and Palazzo: Taking reservations starting April 20.
MGM Resorts International properties: Taking reservations starting May 1.
The Cosmopolitan: Taking reservations starting May 1.
Wynn and Encore: Taking reservations starting April 17.
The Strat Hotel, Casino and Skypod: Taking reservations starting April 17.
Sahara Las Vegas: Taking reservations starting April 17.
Treasure Island Las Vegas: Taking reservations starting April 17.