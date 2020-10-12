Some Las Vegas shows reopening after COVID-19 closure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Las Vegas shows will be returning to the stage following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement last week that gatherings of as many as 250 people are allowed.

“Piff the Magic Dragon” will be returning at the Flamingo Las Vegas beginning on Thursday, Oct. 29.

“This has been a tough time for all the great performers in Las Vegas,” says Piff, “Not to mention the audiences and the city itself. We’re going to follow applicable guidelines and take the recommended precautions, and if we can give people a good time and they leave a little bit happier than they arrived then I think it’ll be worth it.”

Piff will perform Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, Oct. 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino announced it will reopen its Delirious Comedy Club on Thursday, Oct. 15. The club features comedians and other special guests every Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The club will be operating at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing. For more information on tickets, click here.

“Absinthe” will also be returning to the stage. According to the Caesars Palace website, tickets are on sale for shows starting on Wednesday, Oct. 28. in the Spiegeltent at Caesars Palace. There are two nightly shows.