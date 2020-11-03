Some Las Vegas businesses board up, others business as usual ahead of possible election unrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Storefronts across the country are boarding up ahead of possible election unrest. A couple business in Las Vegas are also taking precautions, but not all.

It’s business as usual for most places in the Arts District. One store, though, does not want to take any chances of civil unrest and decided to board up the windows before tomorrow night.

“We’re basically preparing for the worst but hoping for the best,” said Kortney Olson, founder of GRRRL Clothing.

She’s taking a proactive approach.

“It’s not a matter of being paranoid. It’s a matter of taking matters into your own hands,” Olson explained.

She put plywood panels on her storefront, the same boards used earlier this year when all non-essential businesses shut down.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to do what’s best for myself, my brand and my company.”

It’s a precaution in case of any election unrest. But again, not all business plan to take the same approach.

“No, we’re not doing any of that,” said Mari Gonzales, owner of Koolsville Tattoos. “We’re boarded up all quarantine, and I don’t want to feel like I’m losing all my stuff again because of an election. I can’t do that.”

“We know Las Vegas is sane,” said Becky Miller, property manager for 12 addresses and vice president of the Arts District.

Miller doesn’t worry about potential violence happening in the area:

“I think Las Vegas is a smart community, and I do believe Las Vegans understand that if they want to make a change, that they get involved from the very beginning and not just complain about it after the fact.”

Olson, though, does not want to take any chances. She stands by her decision, no matter what others think about it.

Metro Police plan to boost their presence on Election Day. The department will open a Deployment Operations Center to monitor potential safety threats, as normally done with big events, like New Years Eve.

There will also be 600 officers on stand-by to help the patrol division.