Some horses going to Boulder City after Metro dismantles Mounted Unit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police confirmed Monday they plan to dismantle the mounted patrol unit. The cut is a cost-saving measure due to the predicted loss in tax revenue from COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Just last week, the department eliminated 112 part-time positions, including three with the unit.

8 News Now took a look at what’s planned for the horses and officers.

The animals will no longer help Metro crowd control during New Years and other events.

“It’s going to devastating,” said Jennifer David, a volunteer mounted trainer. “It really is going to be devastating.”

David and others in the equine community are outraged by the decision.

“We will be losing such a valuable asset. That’s the problem,” she stated.

But Metro has a plan for the eight horses.

“They asked us to help them out with taking on some of the mounted horses onto our unit, which we could use for sure and put them to work,” said Scott Pastore of the Boulder City Mounted Unit.

Boulder City Police’s Mounted Unit may get three horses by May 1. Metro plans to retire a few others, and another will return to its original owner.

This will make Boulder City the only mounted patrol unit in Southern Nevada.

“If Metro or Las Vegas calls upon us for mutual aid, and certainly, we’ll continue to help out with the event,” noted Pastore.

Metro wants to reassign officers on the Mounted Unit to patrol. Instead of using horses, the department expects bicycle officers to move through large crowds on the Strip.

“I just feel that we’re losing a huge part of our history,” said David.

The Metro Mounted Unit’s Facebook page says the unit draws $160,000 a year from the department’s roughly $600 million annual budget.

A post claimed officers never received an official notice about the disbandment. It added the unit’s nonprofit plans to sell commemorative items soon to help horses in their new homes. The post has since been deleted.

The Mounted Unit was formed in 1998 with two officers, two horses and a sergeant. It was recently funded for four full-time officers, three part-time staffers and a sergeant.