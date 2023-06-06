LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights fans riding a high from the latest Stanley Cup win can show their team spirit in a variety of ways. One option is getting your digits decked out in VGK team spirit.

Drea Frazier, a lash technician and assistant to the owner said the salon has been doing VGK manicures and it’s becoming a growing trend as more women become interested in the sport.

“Especially since Las Vegas has gotten sports teams and I think they are in here to show their team spirit,” Frazier said.

8 News Now Reporter Lauren Negrete visited the salon Monday afternoon before the game to get gilded, VGK nails courtesy of nail tech artist, Danielle Tong.

“Generally, we do a lot of the gold, black, glitter, team colors,” Frazier said. “The nail artists can do jerseys, hockey sticks, the helmet, as long as they (nails) are long enough.”

Prices depend on services, design, creativity, and time spent.

In Vegas fashion, Vegas Nailed & Lashed is open 24 hours, though their main, staffed, operating hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Appointments can be made online.