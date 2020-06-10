Some employees decide not to return to work, remain on unemployment for various reasons

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As more businesses are able to open back up, some business owners are noticing a handful of employees are choosing not to return. For one reason or another, they want to stay on unemployment.

8 News Now spoke to Georges Maalouf, owner of Legacy Golf Club in Green Valley Ranch where a few employees decided not to come back.

“We brought employees back based on our business levels,” said Maalouf.

He noted staffing levels are “almost” back to normal.

“With the way they structured unemployment, having to pay some employees more money than they were making while they were working, I think created a little reluctance on part of some employees coming back.”

Some people are worried about the virus, while others are getting paid more on unemployment.

Under the CARES Act, some people who lost jobs due to the virus get an extra $600 a month, in addition to regular benefits. This lasts through July.

“They do risk getting reported, for a lack of a better word,” revealed Sonia Petkewich, owner of Tuaren Consulting. She recommended going back to work.

“If you are in the bucket of the few jobs that gets called back, and you choose to not go back, you potentially are at risk maybe for limiting your choices when you decide you do want to back,” Petkewich explained.

Maalouf said regardless if people come back, those jobs need to be filled.

“No hard feelings with those employees who didn’t come back,” said Maalouf, “it’s just we need to fill those positions to serve our customers.”

8 News Now asked people about this issue on Facebook and received a few responses as to why people are not returning to work. Some are concerned about the virus, and some are making more money. One person said they’d rather stay home for now, as they don’t want to put a child in daycare because of the virus.