Some educators express concerns ahead of teachers, students returning to schools for hybrid learning; others discuss plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Counting down until staff and students are back in a classroom: In just one week, pre-kindergarten to third-graders, along with teachers, will return to school buildings for hybrid learning.

Clark County School District teachers can expect to learn their assignment this week. They’ll learn whether or not they are back in the classroom for hybrid learning or if they will continue full-time distance teaching.

Some schools say they are allowing teachers to mix it up.

“It’s going to be very, very different, but I’m excited,” said Rene Rubalcava, CCSD teacher.

Rubalcava teaches second grade at Walter Long Steam Academy. According to him, his grade level colleagues made a plan about coming back on campus.

“For us as a team, as a second-grade team, we decided the best thing that will work out if we went back and we shared the time,” said Rubalcava. “The kids will be staying with their original teachers during their online instruction, but then getting extra instruction those days to reinforce standards and concepts that are being taught by their teacher.”

Rubalcava says he will go first in his group. However, Vicki Kreidel, a second-grade teacher at Heard Elementary, says she is feeling uncertain about her plans.

“I do not know if I’m going back or not,” Kreidel said.

She filled out a form requesting to continue working remotely because she is high risk.

“You can indicate on the form whether you have a high-risk health condition or if it’s just because you’re afraid to go back,” said Kreidel. “You can mark whichever one it is.”

Kreidel received her first COVID-19 vaccine dose and is scheduled to take the second one this weekend. However, she continues to stress about the well-being of all CCSD staff.

“People are getting ready to put themselves in a very risky situation for your children,” Kreidel said.

Families can expect to learn this week which cohort their child will likely be in. There is still no timeline when CCSD will transition the hybrid model to other grade levels, but schools should be developing plans for small voluntary groups on campus.