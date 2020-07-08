Some Clark County offices to operate 4 days a week due to “revenue shortfalls”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County announced most of its offices will now operate four days a week instead of five, citing revenue shortfalls. County Commissioners decided offices will operate Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

Original operating hours were 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“The change in office hours along with having many employees shift to a 4 day 38 hour work week (along with a corresponding cut in wages) are cost saving measures as a result of Coronavirus,” the post reads in part.

The county noted this cut in operations will not affect some offices, including the Department of Family Services, Juvenile Justice Services, animal control, code enforcement, the Recorder’s Office and building inspections. They will continue operating under normal hours.

Clark County says the new schedule aligns with those of the City of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas.