Some claimants still experiencing issues with Bank of America cards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment claimants who have Bank of America cards say they still had trouble today accessing their weekly payments. Yesterday, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) Tweeted there was an issue with the system, but it was fixed.

“I tried to pull money off of the unemployment card, and it said that my card was having technical difficulties,” shared Karen Bovino.

Bovino has been trying to access her unemployment benefits since Tuesday with her Bank of America unemployment card.

“It is really frustrating, and yesterday, there was lines everywhere, so everyone was just wasting time on something they couldn’t pull,” she said.

It is an issue a number of claimants have been having.

Tuesday, DETR said the issue was resolved in a Tweet, but some say it happened again Wednesday. Some are forced to go to another bank.

“I guess you can pull from your own bank right now, but you are going to be charged extra,” Bovino explained.

8 News Now reached out to DETR again, and they tell us the issue that happened was resolved and people should call the number of the bank on the card.

A representative from Bank of America told us the unemployment cards were operating as usual. They also said people should call the number on the back.

Why Bovino and others are having problems is unknown.

“It is the same old story every time, and it seems it is a finger pointing game,” said Amber Hansen, who runs a popular unemployment assistance Facebook page.

She says on the page, they have noticed issues with the Bank of America cards for months.

“We have now this issue, which is where the money is like being held or it gets released, and they go to the bank, and they can’t get the money, and there is a finger pointing back and forth of who is doing what,” said Hansen.

Bovino says she tried calling the number on the back of the card, but she said now, she has an issue that she is only able to get $20 at a time.