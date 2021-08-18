Some CCSD teachers say COVID protocols not being followed

Las Vegas (KLAS) – Less than two weeks into the new school year, some Clark County School District teachers say safety protocols are not being followed.

“I just feel like we could be taking better precautions,” said Amy, a CCSD elementary school teacher who did not want to share her last name. “The district has not been firm on that, where students are being allowed to use the same supplies.”

Amy said a return to full capacity, in-person learning has made social distancing a challenge.

“The recommendation is that students sit three feet apart, however that is impossible in small classrooms with many children and cafeterias in many schools,” Amy noted.

CCSD rules call for staff members and students to maintain six feet apart at all times. That distance can be as little as two students per six feet, though three feet is recommended.

“This is something that we have not experienced in a very long time,” said Kristan Nigro, a kindergarten teacher at Steve Schorr Elementary. She has 26 students and says keeping them separated is a challenge.

“It’s extremely difficult to social distance students at our school,” said Nigro. “Our enrollment numbers have been way above than what we ever imagined them to be.”

Despite the challenge, Nigro gives her school credit for dealing with safety guidelines.

“I use individual crayon boxes and when we’re using manipulatives,” said Nigro. “I’m literally soaking them and washing them and lysoling them.”

Another challenge is that some schools are dealing with staffing shortages and changing guidelines. Nigro is asking parents to review hygiene and mask rules with their children.

“That way we can continue being face to face,” said Nigro. “I don’t want to go back to distance learning and I know you’re kiddos don’t want to either.”

According to CCSD, there have been more than 350 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the district in August, including 43 this week alone.

So far, Lamping Elementary School in Henderson is the only school in the district to revert to distance learning due to positive COVID-19 cases. Students are scheduled to return to in-person classes Monday, Aug. 30.