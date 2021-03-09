Some CCSD high school teachers concerned with hybrid learning schedules

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re less than two weeks from the start of hybrid learning for some secondary Clark County School District (CCSD) students. 8 News Now spoke with a few high school teachers who question the hybrid plan.

It’s a significant adjustment, and some challenge the feasibility of the various components.

“Am I excited about hybrid teaching? No,” said Billy Hemberger, teacher and athletic director at Spring Valley High School. “I think it’s a disaster, as far as the timing schedule is concerned.”

Others echo his sentiments with candid concerns.

“When educators looked at this in the beginning, they tried to make sense out of it,” said Jim Frazee teacher at Centennial High School. He also works at Morris Sunset East High School in the evening and is vice president of the Clark County Education Association (CCEA). “We kind of laughed, as well as cried.”

They’re revealing their issues with the hybrid schedule for secondary schools.

“We don’t really know how we’re going to do it yet,” said Patrick Mohrbacher, teacher at Sunrise High School.

The district plans to split students among three Cohorts: A, B and C. Those in A or B switch going to campus on two different days during the week. Cohort C remains full-time distance education. But those attending class in-person only take two courses before completing the school day remotely. The schedule also changes each week to make all periods available, at some point, for face-to-face instruction.

“I printed mine out because we have a green week and a blue week,” shared Kim Ritzer, director of choirs at Green Valley High School.

“It just doesn’t seem ideal,” said Frazee. “That’s an understatement.

He adds the plan requires him to re-adjust his lessons.

“I have a class period that goes from an hour to an hour and 45 minutes, and the packing of that is obviously night and day,” Frazee explained.

Ritzer shared, “A lot of kids want to change from A and B into C because the hybrid schedule is kind of strange, and so they would rather do that.”

Some anticipate not many students returning this semester.

“I’m only having 4, 5, 6 students in a class, so it’s not going to look like school at all,” said Mohrbacher.

Just more changes as educators prepare for another transition.

“We’re going to try and make the best of it,” said Frazee.

The teachers union sent a statement, regarding teacher concerns, to 8 News Now:

Just as we did with the Pre-k through grade three return, one of the key initiatives was securing an agreement with the district that included a manageable workload for educators to teach and students to learn. We are working to ensure this is in place for all educators and students. The agreement CCEA and CCSD have allows both parties, especially at the school site, to address emergent issues with flexible solutions. We expect this will happen with the secondary schools as it did with the elementary schools.” Clark County Education Association

Most CCSD staff are expected to come back in buildings Monday. Grades six, nine and 12 return on March 22 to begin hybrid learning. Seventh, eighth, tenth and eleventh graders start April 6 after spring break.