LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Clark County School District teachers are speaking out about the district’s health insurance and the trouble they say they are having finding a doctor and having medical bills covered.

Not all of the teacher’s 8 News Now spoke to for this story wanted to be identified but did claim these issues with insurance have gotten worse over the last couple of months. “I think there are a lot of issues and not only with myself but other teachers,” Clark County High School teacher Luanne Wagner told 8 News Now.

Wagner has been a teacher for 24 years and says in her entire career she’s never seen anything like this. “Different teachers saying that in the interim of switching back and forth between companies that they couldn’t get chemo treatment,” Wagner said. “There were issues with some people saying they had a hard time getting a doctor.”

“My situation, I’m paying for the preferred provider insurance for my dental and then out of the blue I found out through my dentist office that I’ve been switched to an HMO,” Wagner added. “I was told there was a glitch in the system and people’s insurances got swtiche,d but then for us to get it switched back we are being told that I have to file an appeal.”

Wagner went on to say it is extremely difficult for her and her family right now because her husband needs a dental procedure. “Now if we have to pay out of pocket it’s going to be over $1,000.”

Patrick Casale is an insurance broker with multicare group who has been servicing the state of Nevada for over 30 years. Casale told 8 News Now the school district’s healthcare problems have been going on for decades. “Depending on who the carrier is and depending on how things are being set up it could be very difficult to get access to a doctor in less than 90 days,” Casale said.

Casale added the solution could be pretty simple, “Maybe go self-insured and open up their own medical clinic strategically throughout the valley.” He also said there is no excuse to receive a bill and not have access to someone who can explain what the problems are.

8 News Now reached out to the school district about this and were given background information on how CCSD is working to have THT Health be open and honest.