Some CCSD students prepare for return to classroom, others still wait

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The big day is almost here for some Clark County School District (CCSD) students: the return to in-person learning.

After nearly one year of distance education, some of the youngest CCSD students are heading back to the classroom next week. Hybrid learning for Pre-K through third grade students begins March 1.

Middle and high school students will not start their transition until late March and early April. For some, that is not fast enough.

“It’s been very hard for us,” said Joseph Hardy, a CCSD high school senior.

It has been a whirlwind of a year for CCSD students. They have dealt with a lot — from distance learning challenges to mental health struggles.

But now, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

With extra sanitation and social distancing protocols in place, CCSD campuses are reopening their doors. While the lower elementary kids return, many older students say they want to be back in the classroom now, and they are urging school district leaders to take action.

“They should step up and tell their school members and their trustees and their superintendents to step up, and let’s get this done and get back into in-person learning,” Hardy said.

Following a heated Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara responded to these pleas on Friday.

“I understand their concerns,” Jara said.

The superintendent still says the transition plan CCSD has already laid out is the best path forward.

“I’d rather go slow and steady and carefully before we go too fast and then have to close our schools,” Jara said. “That’s the plan that we have in place. I think it’s a doable plan.”

But for many high school seniors, such as Axel Ramirez, they say their futures are at stake.

“Time is running out,” he said. “But if we can just go back full time to school, I can figure out what my life is going to look like.”

It is important to note that CCSD will continue to offer full-time distance education for families who prefer that. April 6 is when Pre-K through fifth grade will be back in the classroom five days a week.