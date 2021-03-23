Some CCSD students express concerns with hybrid schedules

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day two of hybrid learning has wrapped up for the second wave of Clark County School District (CCSD) students returning this week.

“It’s been great,” said Brooklynn Baca, a senior at Las Vegas Academy (LVA).

Sadie Shore, also a senior at Las Vegas Academy, shared, “It’s absolutely wonderful. Honestly, I didn’t know how much I needed this.”

Students at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts welcomed taking their classes in person again after a year of distance education.

“I just came back because I wanted at least a little bit of my senior year, as like, kind of underwhelming as it is,” said Bella Whitmarsh, a technical theater major at the academy.

But the new hybrid schedule remains a concern for her. Students only attend their morning classes in person and leave campus to log on remotely in the afternoon. It’s a challenge for some teens in after-school activities who need a place to finish their lessons.

“I’m on technical theater crew for our musical “Something Rotten,” so I have to return to school at 2:30, but I live, like, 45 minutes away, so I can’t drive home,” Whitmarsh explained. “It’s just unrealistic.”

When students leave campus, they’re accessing WiFi at various places around Downtown Las Vegas, including The Writer’s Block.

“It’s kind of like all of these teenagers, like, running around Downtown Las Vegas,” said Whitmarsh.

Baca shared, “So yesterday, I went to Container Park, and I did my classes there.”

The hybrid implementation guide says schools need to determine a location for students participating in athletics or activities to sit and work on asynchronous instruction while waiting for school activities or events. LVA students, including Baca, tell us they’re unaware of a designated spot on campus.

“If they set it up, I’m sure we could do it,” she said, “but right now, it’s just not set up yet.”

Some students are back on the Las Vegas Academy campus for hybrid learning but the schedule is a concern. After students finish their morning classes in-person, they need to finish the day online but some say there is not a location designated for those in extracurriculars #8NN pic.twitter.com/rkN8QG3kFf — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) March 24, 2021

Until it happens, Baca and Whitmarsh plan to find safe locations around school.

In a statement, CCSD says parents need to contact schools directly if space is needed for that gap between in-person learning and extracurricular activities.

“CCSD encourages all parents to contact their school directly if a space is needed for distance education between face-to-face instruction and extracurricular activities. Secondary schools have identified spaces for students to sit and work on asynchronous instruction while waiting for school activities/events. Additional spaces may be utilized based on need expressed by students taking part in extracurricular activities. Clark County School District

All secondary schools should have a designated location.

And while the in-person cohorts have re-entered campuses, a majority of children are continuing full-time distance education for various reasons, including safety and scheduling.

Students at LVA tell us class sizes are small, between three and 12 students. Educators are also teaching those online and in-person simultaneously.

This is the second wave of CCSD’s three-step reopening plan, rolling out in March and April. Pre-K through third-grade students came back on March 1, and the last grade levels will return to buildings after spring break on April 6.