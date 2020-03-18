Some CCSD schools unlock doors so teachers, students can pick up essential items

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some schools in the Las Vegas valley reopened for a brief period Tuesday to allow students and teachers to get what they need before the mandated closure due to coronavirus. 8 News Now was at Cram Middle school in North Las Vegas, checking out the situation.

It was the principal who notified parents and staff of what he was doing before he unlocked the doors. For those few hours, students were able to get into their lockers, and teachers were able to access their classrooms.

“I just shoved everything in my backpack; pretty much,” said Lanney Higbee, Cram Middle School student. “I feel like it’s definitely going to be weird because I’m so used to going to my classrooms.”

“I’m not worried about my education because all [of] my teachers are assigning stuff on my Google Classroom, and I’m making sure I keep up with it,” said Tahjea Elliott, Cram Middle School student.

Each school within the Clark County School District is making its own decision whether or not to allow people on campus to retrieve critical items. The principal of Cram Middle School says the decision was necessary to ensure the roughly 1,600 students succeed during the mandated closure.

Cram Middle School transitioned to online learning, in which the students are urged to dedicate a few hours a day to their courses. For those who can’t access the internet, students can pick-up paper assignments at food distribution sites.

“We’re going to try and keep up and stay on pace so our kids can stay intact with everything that’s going on,” said Tarrell Elliot, parent.

The principal of Cram Middle School plans to reopen the doors again at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The principal at cram adds his custodial staff started today to do a deep clean of the facility