Some Californians defy stay-at-home order during hot weekend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lingering heat wave lured people to California beaches, rivers and trails, prompting warnings from officials that defiance of stay-at-home orders could reverse progress and bring the coronavirus surging back.
Thousands packed the sand at Newport Beach, where residents compared weekend crowds to July 4 and lifeguards reminded people to stay apart.
Los Angeles beaches, trails and playgrounds were closed, and officers on horseback were patrolling to enforce social distancing rules.
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti acknowledged the sunshine is tempting, but urged people to stay home to save lives.
California has more than 42,500 coronavirus cases and nearly 1,700 deaths.