Some Californians defy stay-at-home order during hot weekend

A woman wears a mask while walking above Ocean Beach in San Francisco, Saturday, April 25, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lingering heat wave lured people to California beaches, rivers and trails, prompting warnings from officials that defiance of stay-at-home orders could reverse progress and bring the coronavirus surging back.

Thousands packed the sand at Newport Beach, where residents compared weekend crowds to July 4 and lifeguards reminded people to stay apart.

Groups of people take to the trails of Condon Park in Grass Valley, Calif., Saturday, April 25, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak. Grass Valley and Pioneer Park in Nevada City were both re-opened to the public in limited capacity. Only the trails of both parks are open, all other park facilities including bathrooms, playgrounds and BBQ areas remain closed. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

Los Angeles beaches, trails and playgrounds were closed, and officers on horseback were patrolling to enforce social distancing rules.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti acknowledged the sunshine is tempting, but urged people to stay home to save lives.

California has more than 42,500 coronavirus cases and nearly 1,700 deaths.