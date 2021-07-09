Some address mismatches causing problems with Way2Go cards, DETR says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Way2Go benefit card rollout is in progress, and a problem with mismatched addresses has Nevada’s employment department “working diligently to resolve this issue,” according to a Friday news release.

The Way2Go card replaces a Bank of America debit card formerly used by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

Friday’s statement from DETR indicates the agency “anticipates addresses will be current with Way2Go shortly.”

“Claimants experiencing the situation detailed above can contact Way2Go as soon as this weekend to request the new card,” DETR said.

DETR said the majority of claimants “have current addresses in both systems and can expect their Way2Go card if they have not yet received it.”

Way2Go’s call center is open 24 hours a day and can be reached at (844) 542-1115. You will be asked for your social security number and birth date. Use the pin 0000 to be transferred to a representative. “This process may need to be completed more than once,” according to DETR’s Friday news release.