Cold case solved; woman arrested for murdering baby 16 years ago

CHESAPEAKE, VA (CBS) — A woman is locked up tonight accused of murder and child abuse. The crime in Chesapeake shocked the Hampton Roads community more than 16 years ago.

Reporter Margaret Kavanagh talked with people connected to the case, who say they are relieved there’s finally an arrest.

“It’s not something you ever forget,” added Jones.

Ed Jones worked for the City of Chesapeake Parks and Recreation Department and remembers when baby Daniel’s body was discovered in western Branch park on a cold snowy day back in 2003.

“To take a baby and throw a couple of blankets around it and leave it in the woods there’s no excuse for that,” said Jones, a former park employee.

The community held a funeral for the little boy. Police searched for his parents and answers about what happened. Chesapeake Police just released videos about the cold case.

They said the baby’s umbilical cord was still attached to his body when he was found.

They also recently interviewed the person who found baby Daniel. Rafael Cabrera was just 11-years-old when he came across the body.

“A pile of snow that looked like there was something blue was underneath it. I could see color coming through the white snow. When I walked over and I started digging through the snow and I found a blanket. When I pulled back the last blanket, I found baby Daniel. I was by myself so of course, I got scared,” said Cabrera.

Police were called, an investigation got underway but no one has been ever been arrested until today.

Melissa Chrisman was charged with murder and child abuse and neglect.

“That’s something that shouldn’t happen to anybody. No one deserves that especially that young,” added Cabrera.

There is a memorial bench in the area in Western branch Park where baby Daniel was discovered.

Chrisman is scheduled to appear in front of a judge tomorrow morning.