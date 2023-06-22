Solar trend turns up in Las Vegas with new developments completely powered by the sun. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everyone is familiar with solar-powered homes, but now some developers are building solar-powered communities, changing the solar game in Las Vegas.

“It’s definitely a plus,” Kiel Cook said. “It makes you feel good.”

Cook is the proud owner of a home solar system in Las Vegas. He’s been harnessing the sun’s energy for about two years and said it has also changed his financial landscape.

“It’s definitely been a blessing when I get the full coverage for a month,” Cook told 8 News Now. “And I’m only paying the connection fee to NV Energy.”

Homes like Cook’s are already pretty common, but now the trend is turning up with entire housing communities fueled by solar power.

“It’s been becoming more and more popular as it goes along,” Annette Bubak, Director of Business for Sunnova Energy Corporation told 8 News Now of the move.

Bubak said Sunnova spearheads several local projects that provide solar automatically with home purchases. When someone purchases a newly built home in one of these designated developments, it comes with solar panels installed.

The buyer then gets the choice to purchase the system outright or lease it from a contracted company with a fixed payment every month, saving serious cash in the summer.

“All of these different drivers are making it so that yeah,” Bubak said. “I think that solar-powered communities and homes are going to be on the rise in a significant degree.”

She told 8 News Now setups like this make it easier for people to take the plunge into the renewable energy world. According to The U.S. Energy Information Administration, home solar installations rose by 35% from 2020 to 2022.

This comes as home installation costs have dropped by more than 60% over the last decade.

Bubak said in Las Vegas builders are thinking about the future as they deal with more solar demand.

“The homebuilding industry has really moved into a period where they are starting to look at energy efficiency,” she explained. “Offering clean energy solutions, such as solar.”

It’s not the only perk; these neighborhoods also significantly reduce our city’s carbon footprint.

“Being in this business,” Frank Rieger, owner and CEO of Sol-Up Solar said of solar systems. “I can only encourage everyone to do it.”

He said pre-installed panels are just a start, as some communities are also offering pre-programmed backup batteries and electric car chargers, meaning a person’s entire world can run on self-sufficient clean energy.

“I think it’s visible to everyone how dramatic climate change is becoming,” Rieger said. “The storm systems and whatever we are currently experiencing, so it’s about time.”

It’s a move Bubak called imperative for the future.

“We are on a big push of decarbonizing the atmosphere,” she said. “And so solar plays into that and reduces the home’s carbonization.”

Cook said he’s thrilled to do his part to shift to a cleaner way of living.

“Out with the old,” he concluded. “And in with the new.”

Any solar system must be connected to the NV Energy grid. This means everyone who produces energy with panels feeds any extra into a shared system so they can use it at night or when it’s cloudy.

This also provides a backup in case there are any issues that cause panels to stop working.

For more on the NV Energy Solar Grid, click here.

For more information on backup battery storage with a solar system, click here.