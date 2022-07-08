LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak and U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen will host a roundtable discussion today with solar energy leaders from across Nevada.

The discussion will include the decision last month by President Joe Biden’s administration to waive solar tariffs.

Sisolak plans to urge the U.S. Department of Commerce to end its investigation into solar tariffs and to encourage clean energy.

Energy workers are also expected to be in attendance for the discussion at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #357 headquarters on N. Lamb Boulevard in the east valley.