Solar energy could give Catholic Charities the power to serve more people

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak was in Las Vegas Monday getting a sneak peek at the multi-million dollar solar energy project at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and how it will help the non-profit serve more people.

The organization serves around 3,000 people a day on its campus which includes housing and meals. Meeting that demand takes a lot of electricity and it’s in use 24/7.

The $15 million solar project, which was funded by grants, should allow Catholic Charities to help more people in need once it’s completed.

“You get a facility like this, a non-profit, once you get the capital expense out of the way you are going to save a lot of money on utility bills and these non-profits provide such valuable service to our community taking care of our most vulnerable. If you can save on the utility bills, it’s going to help everyone in a long way,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak.

He toured the campus and looked at where additional solar panels will be installed. Currently, only one rooftop has solar panels but eventually the rest of the campus will have them.