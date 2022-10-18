LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Help homeless youth by donating socks and coats at several Las Vegas valley locations in a drive to support Project 150.

Statistics from the Nevada Homeless Alliance indicate there are more than 5,000 homeless people on any given night in Southern Nevada, and 22% of them are unaccompanied children or youths.

Lee Canyon is partnering with six outdoor recreation businesses in the valley in an expanded annual Spread the Warmth Coat & Sock Drive as winter months approach. In addition to Lee Canyon’s collection site in the lobby of Hillside Lodge, find donation bins at partner businesses in Las Vegas and Henderson:

Las Vegas Cyclery, 10575 Discovery Dr.

Powder and Sun, 4555 S. Fort Apache Road

REI Boca Park, 710 S. Rampart Blvd.

Southwest Bikes, 7290 W. Azure Dr. #110

REI Green Valley, 2220 Village Walk Dr. Ste. 150

The Pad Climbing Gym, 7585 Commercial Way Ste. J

The drive will run through Nov. 12.

Donate new socks or gently used or new coats sized for high school-aged youth.

“On any night, 92 percent of unhoused youth in Clark County go unsheltered,” says Project 150’s Executive Director Kelli Kristo. “It’s a staggering number any time of year, but the winter months provide more dire circumstances. Project 150 relies on drives like Lee Canyon’s Spread the Warmth to provide kids with necessities like warm coats and socks.”