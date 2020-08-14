Social Security celebrates 85 years serving the American people

Like other Social Security Administration offices across the country, the facility in Downtown San Diego remains closed due to COVID-19 crisis.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Social Security Administration (SSA) celebrates providing vital benefits and services to this great nation for 85 years.

America has a diverse population with a variety of needs. The SSA has created webpages that speak directly to groups of people who may need information about our programs and services.

SSA serves wounded warriors and veterans who have made sacrifices to preserve the freedoms Americans treasure. Many may be unaware they might be entitled to disability benefits from Social Security. The website encourages readers to share their resources for veterans to make sure they get the benefits they deserve.

Social Security plays an important role in providing economic security for women. Nearly 55 percent of the people receiving Social Security benefits are women. With longer life expectancies than men, women tend to live more years in retirement and have a greater chance of exhausting other sources of income.

A woman who is 65 years old today can expect to live, on average, until about 87, while a 65-year-old man can expect to live, on average, until about 84, according to the SSA blog. Also, women often have lower lifetime earnings than men, which usually means lower benefits.

Women who want to plan early for retirement are encouraged to visit the Social Security website for valuable information to help with that goal. Feel free to share the women’s website page with someone who needs this information and may need help planning for their golden years.

Do you know someone who is just starting their career? Now is the best time for them to start preparing for retirement.

The sooner they begin to save, the more they’ll have at retirement. SSA has an early career resources page for young workers.

These are just a few web pages tailored to a specific group’s needs. Please check their People Like Me home page for your specific category.

The SSA is constantly expanding online services to give users freedom and control when conducting business with Social Security.

Today, you can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card, in most areas, print a benefit verification letter, from anywhere, and from any of your devices.

The SSA marks its 85th anniversary today and looks forward to serving America for generations to come.