LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Not long after initial reports of the shooting on the campus of UNLV started surfacing, individuals began posting reactions and thoughts on social media.

President Joe Biden issued a statement saying, in part, “[…] just hours ago, the University of Nevada at Las Vegas became the latest college campus to be terrorized by a horrific act of gun violence, and the community is still awaiting information on casualties. Jill and I join citizens across our nation in praying for the families of our fallen, and for those who were injured during these latest acts of senseless violence. We are also grateful for the courageous work of law enforcement—who risked their own safety to bring an end to these deadly shooting sprees.”

The Las Vegas Raiders issued a statement via X, saying: “The Las Vegas Raiders are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred at UNLV today. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. We are committed to helping our friends at UNLV and the greater Las Vegas community heal and are grateful for the efforts of our first responders.”

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman posted a response on X saying: "Tragic and heartbreaking news coming out of @unlv. Praying for everyone on campus as law enforcement responds to the situation.

UNLV head football coach Barry Odom also posted on X, saying simply, “#PrayForUNLV.”

Nevada State University sent out a message, saying, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the recent active shooter incident today at UNLV. Our sincerest condolences go out to UNLV’s students, faculty, staff, and community.”

Our hearts go out to all the Rebels and we will continue to send our support through this difficult time. We will continue to share information as we learn more about this situation.”

Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson said the following: “Our hearts go out to students, faculty, staff and family members of anyone in our community who has been impacted by this violence. Clark County is working with multiple agencies to help coordinate our response to this emergency and we are doing everything we can to assist anyone who has been affected.”

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara chimed in, saying, “The Clark County School District offers our deepest condolences to the victims and families of this tragedy at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.”

UNLV is a vital part of the Nevada education community, and CCSD stands united with the UNLV community.”

The District has and will continue to deploy resources supporting our UNLV community as needed, including the CCSD Police Department personnel and counselors from our Critical Response Teams.”

