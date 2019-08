LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A real estate group is encouraging people to move to Las Vegas.

Westland Real Estate Group, which has offices in Las Vegas and California as well as apartment buildings in both places, posted a flyer on social media over the weekend with the wording “Move to Las Vegas.”

The group has around 35 properties in the Las Vegas area. The post got a lot of comments from Las Vegas residents who didn’t care for the idea.

Reporter Sally Jaramillo is covering the story.