So long, Sam Boyd Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 49 years of history will come to an end on Saturday when UNLV plays its final game at Sam Boyd Stadium.

It was first called Las Vegas Stadium when it opened in 1971. UNLV moved into the stadium after having played three years at another location and the Rebels have called it home ever since.

In 1978, the name “Silver Bowl” was hatched, and in 1984, the name was changed to “Sam Boyd Silver Bowl.” In 1995, ‘silver’ was thrown out and it has been Sam Boyd ever since.

The facility has hosted football, concerts, off road events, tractor pulls, monster trucks, motocross, soccer, rugby and much more.

In 1974, UNLV won its first game against University of Nevada, Reno. In ’92, Sam Boyd hosted its first ever College Bowl game. Just three years later, the Grateful Dead played at Sam Boyd for three days.

In 1996, Jon Denton threw for 513 yards for the Rebels.

The place has been useful, but its usefulness is sadly over.

UNLV will face San Jose State for the last game to ever be played at Sam Boyd on Saturday at 1 p.m.