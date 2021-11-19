So long, free valet parking at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s time to bid farewell to free valet parking at Resorts World Las Vegas starting next week.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 24. Resorts World Las Vegas will begin charging a daily rate for valet parking at the Las Vegas Hilton, Conrad Las Vegas, and South Porte Cochere locations.

Guests who utilize hotel valet will be charged a daily rate of $21 per vehicle, per 24-hour period.

However, self-parking garages will remain complimentary to all guests.

Valet parking is back at most resorts on the Strip, and it does require payment.