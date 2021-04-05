SNWA wants Nevada legislature to consider legislation to remove all unused turf throughout the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some big moves are coming from the Southern Nevada Water Authority. The water company wants all “unused turf” (grass) in the Las Vegas valley remove

The agency sent the following tweet expressing the legislation it would like to see proposed on Monday night.

The tweet said, “We’re asking the legislature to consider legislation to require the removal of unused turf throughout the LV Valley by Dec. 2026. What’s unused turf? It’s grass that never gets stepped on except when it’s mowed,” said Andy Belanger, SNWA’s director of public service.

SNWA’s Andy Belanger: We’re asking the legislature to consider legislation to require the removal of unused turf throughout the LV Valley by Dec. 2026. What’s unused turf? It’s grass that never gets stepped on except when it’s mowed. #NVleg — Southern Nevada Water Authority (@SNWA_H2O) April 6, 2021

The details surrounding about why SNWA wants unused turf removed was not released.

In the meantime, the Center for Biological Diversity issued the following statement on the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s proposal to ban non-functional turf in the Las Vegas valley:

“We strongly support the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s proposed phase out of non-functional turf in the Las Vegas Valley. The Colorado River Basin is in an acute drought crisis, and SNWA’s proposal is exactly the sort of bold thinking we need if we’re going to avoid disaster. Getting rid of non-functional turf would send a strong message that Nevada is a global leader in water conservation, and would incentivize other Colorado River states to step up and join us. We have had our differences in the past with the Water Authority but banning non-functional turf would be a huge win for our environment, endangered species, and public health, and we’ll fight alongside them to see it pass.” Patrick Donnelly, Nevada state director at the Center for Biological Diversity

This is a developing story.