LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) is urging southern Nevadans to hold off on landscape irrigation ahead of the cooler season.

With cooling temperatures and rain in the upcoming forecast, SNWA wants water users to turn off their irrigation systems and take advantage of the rainfall.

The SNWA is also reminding residents and businesses that the community’s mandatory winter watering schedule, in effect now through Feb. 28, limits landscape irrigation to one assigned day a week, based on one’s address. Sunday landscape watering is prohibited year-round. Find your assigned watering day and get information on seasonal watering restrictions at snwa.com.