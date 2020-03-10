SNWA urges residents, businesses to decrease watering during coming rain event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Water Authority is urging residents and businesses to decrease landscape watering during this week’s forecasted rain event. According to 8 News Now’s weather team, the Valley is expected to receive twice the normal amount of March rain in a two-day period.

The spring watering schedule recently went into effect, with the number of days for turf and drip irrigation increasing to three. Winter watering was relegated to one day.

Watering on Sunday is prohibited. The current schedule is in place through April 30.

If you irrigate during days that are not scheduled, it will be considered water waste and may result in a fine.

For more information, visit the SNWA’s website.