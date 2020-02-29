SNWA: Time to change your watering schedule

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Winter is coming to an end and spring is approaching, which means it’s the time of year where valley residents can begin watering their lawns more. The Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) says the community’s mandatory spring seasonal watering schedule begins March 1.

SNWA advises to not water more than three days a week in the spring. The spring watering schedule will go through April 30.

The not-for-profit agency says drip-irrigated landscapes may need water even less frequently. Sunday watering is prohibited year-round.

Assigned watering days are based on each customer’s address. You can find your assigned watering days, by clicking here.

You may face a water-waste fee if you water on days other than those for your assigned group, or allow water to spray or flow off your property. SNWA investigators are patrolling the community to enforce city and county ordinances that prohibit water waste. For residential customers, fines range from $40 to $80 for the first violation, and up to $1,280 for repeated violations, SNWA says.

As a reminder, SNWA suggests changing the clocks on your irrigation timers and adjusting your irrigation start times when Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 8.