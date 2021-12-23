SNWA recommends residents shut off landscape irrigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Water authority recommends that residents turn off their irrigation systems until after the New Year to help conserve water.

The recommendation comes as cooler temperatures and showers arrive this winter season. SNWA says that by temporarily turning off irrigation systems, residents will be saving the community “millions of gallons of water.”

Residents are also reminded of the mandatory winter watering schedule in effect until Feb. 28, allowing irrigation only on one assigned day per week based on your property’s watering group.

Watering on days other than your assigned watering day or allowing water to flow off your property is considered water waste, resulting in fees up to $80 for a first violation.

To find your watering day, visit snwa.com.