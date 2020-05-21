SNWA pipeline project to bring rural water to Las Vegas valley dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After more than 30 years, it appears plans for a massive groundwater pipeline and pumping project that would have sucked billions of gallons of water out of rural Nevada is dead.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, a conservation organization, the Southern Nevada Water Authority has voted to end its pursuit of the project.

The multi-billion dollar project has been tangled in legal battles and controversy for decades. Earlier in the year, a state judge ruled again he saw no reason to undo findings he made in December 2013 that crippled the Southern Nevada Water Authority plan.

“This is truly historic. People who love rural Nevada and its precious wildlife can breathe a sigh of relief now that this destructive pipeline plan is dead,” said Patrick Donnelly, Nevada state director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “This is a fight passed from parent to child, from one generation of activists to the next. Sometimes David beats Goliath.”

SNWA wanted to pump billions of gallons of water in rural Nevada to the Las Vegas valley through a 300-mile pipeline. There were serious concerns the project would leave a huge portion of rural Nevada dry causing plants and animals to die.