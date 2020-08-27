SNWA: Mandatory fall watering restrictions will go into effect on Sept. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In an effort to continue the community’s year-round effort to conserve water, mandatory fall watering restrictions are in effect from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. Residents and businesses are reminded to change their sprinkler clocks to three assigned watering days.

Fall watering restrictions limit landscape irrigation to three specific days per week, based on each customer’s assigned watering group; Sunday watering is prohibited all year.

According to the SNWA, watering on days other than those for your assigned group and allowing water to spray or flow off your property is considered water waste and may result in a water-waste fee. The SNWA says water waste investigators are patrolling the community to enforce city and county ordinances that prohibit water waste.

For residential customers, water waste fines range from $40 to $80 or higher for repeated violations.

Homeowners and businesses can find their assigned watering days and get information on seasonal watering restrictions at snwa.com.

If you would like to receive a text message reminding you to change your watering clock—and be entered for a chance to win a hockey puck autographed by Vegas Golden Knights star Ryan Reaves—text CONSERVE to 85357. (Message and data rates may apply.)