SNWA: Don’t water when its raining or it’ll cost you

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With cool, damp weather expected to last through Thursday, the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) is encouraging residents and businesses to turn off or decrease the amount of time their landscape irrigation systems operate.

According to the National Weather Service, the Las Vegas Valley can expect a 60 percent chance of showers beginning Monday evening.

Here's the #weather snapshot for Christmas Eve. A few lingering showers are possible for the Southeast coast. A system will pass through the Four Corners region for some rain and mountain snow. A weak front will approach the West Coast with some showers. Overall pretty tranquil. pic.twitter.com/1L1DYizHrN — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 23, 2019

The wet weather, combined with cooler evening temperatures, ranging from the mid to low 40s through the week, will limit the amount of water needed for landscape irrigation.

Christmas COLD! While most of the lower 48 states will see will above normal temperatures on Wednesday, portions of Alaska will endure temperatures colder than -40°F/C throughout the day.



Did you know: -40 is where the Fahrenheit and Celsius scales intersect? pic.twitter.com/lfQ7g6ZzyU — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 23, 2019

In effect through Feb 29, the community’s mandatory winter watering schedule limits both turfs and drip irrigation to one day per week. Sunday watering is also prohibited. Irrigating on days other than your assigned watering day or allowing water to spray or flow off your property is considered water waste and may result in a fine. SNWA investigators are patrolling the community to enforce city and county water-waste ordinances.

Hey Southern Nevada—looks like we’re getting some ☔rain☔today! Turn off your sprinkler clock and let nature do its job. pic.twitter.com/Q1bz32xYgk — Southern Nevada Water Authority (@SNWA_H2O) December 23, 2019

The SNWA offers rebates for smart irrigation clocks, which automatically adjust your watering schedule according to the weather – some models also provide convenient access via mobile applications. The rebates are good for 50 percent off the purchase price of a smart controller or up to $100, whichever is less.

To find your assigned watering day, visit snwa.com.