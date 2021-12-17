SNWA considers banning turfgrass, sprinklers in new homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Board of Directors of the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) will be meeting next Monday, Dec. 20 to discuss a possible ban on the installation of turfgrass and sprinkler systems in new developments in the valley.

According to SNWA, the proposal is due to the “extreme drought conditions” the state is facing. Currently, Nevada law now mandates replacing “non-functional” grass by the end of 2026 excluding parks, schools and cemeteries.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District is also holding meetings with a newly-formed citizens committee that is working to define which types of grass would be allowed and which ones would be replaced.

The discussion on the ban is item five on the SNWA agenda and in addition to discussing the ban on new turfgrass they will discuss banning sprinkler systems in new developments that are planned to be serviced by SNWA.

For Possible Action: Adopt a resolution (1) supporting a prohibition on the installation of new irrigated turfgrass and the installation and use of spray irrigation systems in new development in the service areas of SNWA’s purveyor members, except in parks, schools and cemeteries; and (2) urging the immediate revision of applicable regulatory codes, ordinances and policies to implement the prohibition. Southern Nevada Water Authority

If the proposed resolution passes, home and business owners in new developments would only be allowed to have desert landscaping on their properties. The resolution would also ban the installation of sprinkler systems.

In response to extreme drought conditions, Nevada law now mandates replacing 'non-functional' grass by the end of 2026. Learn about the new citizens' committee tasked with defining which types of grass that can stay, and which must be replaced. #Conservation pic.twitter.com/Uze5pxpsTt — Las Vegas Valley Water District (@lvvwd) December 17, 2021

Another resolution that could possibly be adopted calls for “a moratorium on cooling and heating mechanisms that consumptively use water in all new developments and establishments within the service area of SNWA’s purveyor members, except for single-family residences.”

Other items on the agenda include adopting the 2021 Water Resource Plan, the 2021 Water Budget, and a new conservation goal and plans to achieve it.

The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. in the 7th floor at 100 City Parkway.