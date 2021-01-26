SNUMA program expands in North Las Vegas to help students in person

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A third location has opened for a North Las Vegas program geared to help students succeed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy (SNUMA) is now operating at Neighborhood Recreation Center, 1638 N. Bruce Street, just north of Rancho High School. SNUMA had previously set up classes at Silver Mesa Recreation Center and the Alexander Library.

Since the end of the Fall 2020 semester, SNUMA’s enrollment has nearly doubled, officials said. The program has been helping North Las Vegas families find a safe, in-person alternative to distance learning.

Neighborhood Recreation Center has classrooms for grades 3-4 and 5-6. A third classroom is scheduled to open at NRC next week, hosting children in grades 7-8. SNUMA has also added an additional class the Silver Mesa Recreation Center location.

“We started SNUMA to ensure our kids would be not be left behind during the pandemic, and it’s working,” North Las Vegas City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said. “Our SNUMA Pumas are making strong academic gains, closing the achievement gap that historically has been a hurdle for our kids here in North Las Vegas.”

The program is open to North Las Vegas children in grades 1-8, as well as children of first responders. Upon starting at SNUMA, children are assessed in math and literacy, which allows for individualized lesson plans tailored to each student’s needs.

Enrollment is ongoing. Classes will be added based on demand.

Parents can enroll their children now on NLVCares.com or by calling (702) 202-3490.