LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A year ago on this day, thousands of Las Vegas valley residents were taking in an unusual site as the valley was blanketed in snow during the overnight hours. Some parts of the valley got as much as 8 inches.

It made for an historic weather day and lots of fun. 8 News Now received numerous photos from viewers that were shared in this slideshow.

PHOTOS: Snow blankets parts of Las Vegas Valley