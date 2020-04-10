SNOW, SNOW, SNOW at Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic but that doesn’t stop the ski resort from looking like a winter wonderland. This week’s winter storm brought another foot of snow to the Spring Mountain’s higher peaks.

Normally, the ski resort would stay open until Easter weekend – or longer, with a healthy snowpack – to give kids and families on spring break a last hurrah on the mountain. But Lee Canyon closed their gates in mid-March with their last report of 101 inches for the season. It’s more than that now with the recent storms.

Thank you to heath care workers, first responders, and all essential workers in the Vegas Valley. It's been challenging for those of us who love to come to the mountains to escape. Just know as soon as the time for adventure returns, we'll be here.#ThankYou #StayHomeForNevada pic.twitter.com/WCeloimMjx — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) April 3, 2020

Kyle Canyon received around eight inches of new snow at 6,900 feet. Rainbow Canyon which sits near the 5,000 foot level is reporting four inches of fresh snow.

Weather advisories for the Spring and Sheep Mountains were canceled early Thursday morning and there are no weather advisories in place Friday.

With the “Stay at Home” order, roads may not be plowed as regularly by NDOT, so expect slippery roads and winter weather travel through the higher elevations.