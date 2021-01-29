Snow seekers should be prepared if heading to Mount Charleston area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s expected thousands of people could head to Lee and Kyle Canyons this weekend following the snowfall earlier in the week. In fact, the Spring Mountains are expecting more snow Friday evening.

The mountains received several inches of snow during the storm earlier in the week. Here’s a look at some of the photos from the Mt. Charleston area.

Visitors are reminded to be patient and check road conditions before heading out to see if chains or snow tires are still required on SR 156, SR 157 and SR 158. For real-time road information, call 511 or go to this link. There may be times drivers will have to wait to go up the mountain, if traffic is congested. Visitors can check this link for snow/season information.

It's going to be busy on @GoMtCharleston this weekend as people head up the mountain to check out the new snow. The Mt. Charleston Winter Alliance is reminding the public: be patient and safe this weekend. A lot of traffic expected. #Vegas #VegasWeatherhttps://t.co/AmX26xxskG pic.twitter.com/A2cJ3orTV5 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 29, 2021

Lee Canyon Ski Resort is open for skiing and snowboarding. Resort visitors must have a pass or online reservation and resort visitors are required to have parking reservations, which at this time, are already full for the weekend. You can get more information on the resort by visiting this link.

During the winter months, the Ski Resort manages the McWilliams Campground, Old Mill Picnic Area, and Foxtail Snow Play Area in Lee Canyon. There is now enough snow that the Foxtail area is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday for $25 per car. Parking for this location is first come, first served. Remember to check the resort website for details before heading out.