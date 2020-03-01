Snow returns to Reno-Sparks area and Sierra Nevada

Snow falls in Reno-Sparks area in early March. Courtesy: Meghan Breen

RENO, Nev. (AP) — After an unusually dry and warm February, snow has returned to the Reno-Sparks area and the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service in Reno says the storm is causing significant travel impacts over Interstate 80 and through the Sierra.

Chain controls are widespread in the Sierra and Lake Tahoe region. Snow totals by Sunday morning ranged from about 1 foot of new snow at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to 1 inch in Spanish Springs.

At the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, about 1.7 inches of snow was reported. South Lake Tahoe reported 8 inches of snow by mid-morning Sunday.

