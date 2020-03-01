Snow returns to Reno-Sparks area and Sierra Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — After an unusually dry and warm February, snow has returned to the Reno-Sparks area and the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service in Reno says the storm is causing significant travel impacts over Interstate 80 and through the Sierra.

Snow returns to the Reno-Sparks, Tahoe areas. Courtesy: Meghan Breen

Snow returns to the Reno-Sparks, Tahoe areas. Courtesy: Alex Morin

It has been a while since we've sent out a snow graphic. Here are the reports so far this morning. Keep sending us your reports and pictures. Be cautious and patient on the roads this morning. pic.twitter.com/XkoIf5l55e — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 1, 2020

Chain controls are widespread in the Sierra and Lake Tahoe region. Snow totals by Sunday morning ranged from about 1 foot of new snow at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to 1 inch in Spanish Springs.

At the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, about 1.7 inches of snow was reported. South Lake Tahoe reported 8 inches of snow by mid-morning Sunday.