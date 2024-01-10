LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Keep a warm coat nearby because temperatures in the Las Vegas valley will likely dip into the freezing zone again in some parts of the valley and there could even be snow in the overnight hours.

Las Vegas officially dropped below freezing Wednesday morning for the first time this year with a temperature of 31 degrees. The last time the temperature reached freezing or lower was on Feb. 1, 2023, when it was 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

The cooler temperatures are expected to continue into Thursday as another cold front sweeps through the region starting later Wednesday afternoon and continues through Thursday morning. There will be gusty winds that will make the temperature feel colder as well as percipitation that could turn to snow, especially in the higher elevations which could see up to a few inches of snow. It’s possible snow could also fall in some areas of the Las Vegas valley but likely won’t stick, 8 News Now Weather Anchor Sherry Swensk said.

Two unidentified people standing in the snow in Las Vegas in 1949. (UNLV Digital Collection)

One of the most recent and biggest snowfalls in the valley was on Dec. 17, 2008 when 3.6″ fell. The snowiest January on record was in 16.7″ in 1949.

If you do see some of the white stuff you may want to take a few pictures, snow doesn’t happen very often in the valley.