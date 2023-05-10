LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Snowflakes flurried around a Lee Canyon cabin Wednesday, as people in the area noted how abnormal it is to see snow in the area in May.

Twitter user Mt Charleston Mountain Man published the video of the snow falling just after noon on Wednesday. The flakes are shown swirling around a cabin in the Lee Canyon area, along with the caption “Currently snowing in Lee Canyon.”

“Middle of May!” Mt Charleston Mountain Man added. “What a crazy year.”

Indeed, it has been. March was the coldest in 31 years in the region, prolonging the chilly weather in the Las Vegas valley, which had one of the wettest and coolest winters in many years. According to the National Weather Service, that is common when regions transition into an El Niño weather pattern.

According to 8newsnow.com meteorologist Sherry Swensk, light showers were experienced between Pahrump and Death Valley, along with the light dusting of snow on Mt. Charleston peak. Thursday is expected to begin a warming trend that will last through the weekend, with a high in the low-90s expected for Mother’s Day.

After that, the rollercoaster ride is expected to continue as high pressure could produce possible showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, albeit there’s only a slight chance.