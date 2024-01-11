LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Snow, rain, and wind are moving through southern Nevada Thursday morning but if you’re hoping for a blanket of snow, it likely won’t happen.

Just before 7 a.m., Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area posted on social media that the Scenic Loop Drive will be closed due to ice on the road until further notice. The road to the visitor center is free of ice and will open at 8 a.m.

Ice on the Scenic Loop Drive at Red Rock Canyon on Jan. 11, 2023. (Credit: Red Rock Canyon)

A fast-moving winter storm produced snow on the outer edges of the valley as the video below from 8 News Now reporter Sasha Loftis shows from Skye Canyon in northwest Las Vegas. The storm was most active from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Snow was also reported in Providence, Sun City, Summerlin in the northwest and western part of the valley, and Henderson. Mia Johnson shot the video below in her Anthem Highlands backyard.

The snow did stick on the ground in Indian Springs, Pahrump, and Searchlight. This storm has also brought some strong wind gusts in the 50 mph range into the valley and mountains. However, temperatures didn’t drop as low in Las Vegas as the previous night. The overnight lows were in the 30’s and 40’s. The breezy winds will keep it feeling cool on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas shared this time-lapse video of the snow moving into the Las Vegas valley.

Lee Canyon reported six inches of fresh snow overnight bringing the season total to 30 inches. Chains or snow tires are required on the mountain. Click here for details on the latest road restrictions.

The rapidly moving storm is heading from the north to the south toward Arizona.

It’s a different story in Northern Nevada where the snow has caused Governor Joe Lombardo to order a closure of state government offices due to dangerous weather conditions.