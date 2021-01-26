Snow Day Round 2: Las Vegas valley families get out and enjoy wintry activities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Snow Day: Round 2 was exciting for Las Vegas valley families, as the recent snowfall had them running outside to play Tuesday morning. The sad part? It’s already melted in many neighborhoods.

There was a lot of snow at Gilcrease Brothers Park, which was definitely the place to be. Families in the northwest valley suited up to enjoy the rare sighting.

“It was snowing over here, so we thought we’d come down, hang out and show the baby some snow,” said Ariston Abenojar.

SNOW FUN: There are lot of families out at Gilcrease Brothers Park in the Northwest #LasVegas valley enjoying the #VegasSnow! 🌨



We have quite a few sledders out here, and some are making snowmen! ⛄️@8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/CsbYhnZ26t — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) January 26, 2021

Parents and kids were able to space out and take part in some classic snow activities. There was enough to build multiple large snowmen, and dozens were having fun sledding.

Some families even brought homemade sleds made out of box lids.

Nearby Huckleberry Park was also packed. Many of the people 8 News Now spoke with said it was fun to get out of the house and make new memories together.

“It’s awesome. I mean, it’s just fun,” said Jasmine Seymour. “It takes you a little bit out of the reality. The kids can have a little bit of fun and play in the snow.”

Seymour, whose family once lived in Texas, added it was crazy, “It’s crazy! It’s crazy. It’s weird. We used to live in Texas and would get snow here and there, but this is the desert. I was getting off the freeway, and I was like, “Oh my God, this is five minutes from my house, and there’s a bunch of snow out here.'”

Lots of happy snowmen at Huckleberry Park in the Northwest #LasVegas valley!



Did you build a snowman in the #VegasSnow?! ☃️🌨 @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/t5AL47gYsN — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) January 26, 2021

Jesse Calderone shared, “I’ve never built a snowman before, so it was really fun to just roll it all together, make the nice round shapes and put it on top. It was a really cool experience.”

“So many kids have been cooped up throughout the year; they haven’t had a chance to see their friends or anything like that,” said Bailey Calderone. “They finally have a chance to just get out with their parents and enjoy being outside. It’s amazing.”

Many tell us they were surprised to see how well the snow was sticking.

“It’s something I’ve never seen before,” said Jesse. “We went to Colorado a couple months ago, and it was beautiful over there. I thought, ‘okay, I’ll never be able to see that again unless we went there again.’ And it’s almost similar with how much snow we got. I haven’t seen so much snow in Vegas in the 15 years I’ve lived here.”

Families say they usually have to travel north or head out of state to enjoy the snow, so it was nice to have it in their own backyard. For some, this was their first snow day. Parents express it was nice to see their kids off a screen and outside having fun.