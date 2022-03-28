LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fresh four to eight inches of snowfall is expected tonight as Lee Canyon gets ready for one last big skiing weekend before closing for the season.

The winter season ends Sunday. Two of the resort’s three lifts are open and running today, and there’s still a 26-inch base, according to leecanyonlv.com. Use the link to check conditions before you go.

The resort is discounting day passes to $25 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with $5 from every ticket sold going to the High Fives Foundation, an organization that helps people get back to outdoor physical activity after life-altering injuries. A similar event in March raised more than $2,000 for the foundation, according to a Lee Canyon Facebook post. Lee Canyon bills these events as “Feel Good Weekenders.” Parking is an additional $10.

“Our community came together and made this a landmark season. People came out in record numbers to support the Chris Ruby Memorial Cup, benefitting Nevada Donor Network. Total fundraising for High Fives Foundation surpassed $70,000 this year. We feel fortunate to have a community that values giving back,” said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing.

Ride Local Card Members get in free this week — the second complimentary week of the year for cardholders.

The weekend caps the second extended winter season for the Lee Canyon. Spring skiing came to the mountain for the first time last year. The season ran until Sunday, April 4, last year, and the mountain got six inches of new snow the week ahead of the season’s end.

MOUNTAIN BIKING

And when the snow is gone and summer arrives, work will begin on a mountain biking park that Lee Canyon announced in late January. Construction is scheduled to begin on June 1, weather permitting, according to Dan Hooper, general manager at Lee Canyon.

Hooper told 8 News Now that the first trails will be a “blue” trail and a “black” trail — difficulty levels used for mountain bike trails follow the model of ski slope ratings, with the easiest designated as “green” trails, blue for intermediate and black for advanced. He said the 2.2-mile green trail would open later because it’s twice as long as the other trails.

The blue trail will be an excavated trail, with banked turns as it comes down the mountain.

A map of the plans for Phase One of the project shows the first trails will be near the ski lifts, with plans for more trails planned in years ahead on another part of the mountain, where they will be near the popular Bristlecone Trail, even crossing the trail in a couple of places.

WEEKEND EVENTS

Lee Canyon closes the winter season with a “poker run” on Friday, and a pond skim and costume contest on Sunday.

Chairlift & Resort Poker Run: Starting at noon, skiers and snowboarders can collect five cards from five different locations on the mountain. At 4 p.m., players will present their hands at the Bristlecone Bar inside Hillside Lodge for a chance to win.

Starting at noon, skiers and snowboarders can collect five cards from five different locations on the mountain. At 4 p.m., players will present their hands at the Bristlecone Bar inside Hillside Lodge for a chance to win. Pond Skim & Costume Contest: Skiers and snowboarders are encouraged to wear costumes on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, Lee Canyon’s annual pond skim contest takes place, marking the final day of ski season. Winners take home prizes. At 3 p.m. at Bristlecone Bar, Lee Canyon will award prizes for the best costumes.

Lee Canyon anticipates its spring season to start April 22; hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday. Activities will include scenic chairlift rides, food and beverage, and the start of disc golf.