Interstate 15 closed again in Primm due to hazardous conditions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adverse winter weather is causing road closures across the state and into California as driving conditions worsen. You can find all of the closures here, as well updates on any reopenings. Motorists should avoid the following areas or find alternative routes.

UPDATE: I-15 southbound closed in Primm at California state line.

A major snow storm has been reported near I-15 southbound in California.

I-15 southbound at Nevada/California stateline in Primm, mountain pass closed to Baker, California, due to snow.

*UPDATE* Road Closed – I-15 southbound at Nevada/California stateline in Primm

SR-164/Nipton Road westbound closed at Nevada/California stateline due to snow.

*UPDATE* Road Closed – SR-164/Nipton Road westbound to I-15 in Searchlight

I-15 at Mountain Pass is closed in both directions from Baker, California, to Primm, Nevada, due to ice and accidents. It is unknown how long the closure will last. The California DOT is asking motorists to avoid travel to and from Las Vegas.

All lanes have reopened in both directions on SR-160/Blue Diamond.