Snow buries Flagstaff, northern Arizona in white winter blanket

A semi-truck travels on Interstate 40 in Bellemont, Ariz. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. A series of winter storms have dropped more precipitation in Flagstaff than the city had during last summer’s monsoon season. The recent snow measured as water topped the amount of rain that fell from mid-June through September, the driest monsoon season on record. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A major winter storm buried northern Arizona in snow on Monday while sending flurries to the outskirts of Las Vegas and Phoenix, delighting desert dwellers.

A series of storms dropped more precipitation in Flagstaff than the city had during last summer’s monsoon season.

The mountainous northern Arizona city recorded its driest monsoon seasons on record in 2020 and 2019.

The snowfall measured as water easily topped the 1.78 inches that fell as rain from mid-June to September.

More snow is expected overnight into Tuesday before the storm moves out, even in lower-lying areas. A blast of cold will follow in its footsteps.