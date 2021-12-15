Snow blankets mountains following winter storm, impacting US 95 and Mount Charleston roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly a foot of fresh snow has blanketed the Spring Mountains and Mount Charleston, which is its highest peak.

If you are planning to drive up to Mount Charleston, chains or 4-wheel drive with snow tires are required to drive on SR 156, 157, and 158.

Ice has also closed U.S. 95 in both directions at Mile Marker 102 in Nye County, about 47 miles north of Beatty. The Nye County Sheriffs Office posted this photo on its Twitter account.

Traffic backup on U.S. 95 due to closure. (Credit: Twitter/Nyesheriff)

Lee Canyon Ski & Snowboard Resort is reporting a morning temperature of 13 degrees with a high temperature later in the day of 32 degrees.

The resort sent out a video Tuesday during the storm to show the accumulation of snow at the resort.

UPDATE: The storm added around 7" so far and our team's been working through it all.❄️



We can't wait to welcome our #community back this season. Please stay tuned – opening updates are coming very soon.#loveleecanyon #yourbackyardescape pic.twitter.com/Wh1yKPckJA — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) December 15, 2021

Low temperatures will drop to near freezing every night this week.