LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Winter has arrived and it’s happening at Lee Canyon. Snow began falling Thursday morning at the Las Vegas Ski and Snow Board Resort, about 50 minutes northwest of Las Vegas.

The morning temperature at Lee Canyon was 27 degrees with wind gusts up to 30 mph. The snow could be seen on the mountain’s webcams.

Snow at Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort (Credit: leecanyonlv.com)

Snow at Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort (Credit: leecanyonlv.com)

The mountain is expecting four to six inches of snow at the 8,500-foot level Thursday.

The chilly temperatures have also settled into the Las Vegas valley and there is a chance of rain showers throughout the day. Winds out of the northwest dropped the morning temperatures into the 40s and increase to the mid-50s by noon.

You can always get the latest weather by downloading the 8NewsNow app in the App store or on Google Play.